MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
From $850
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
|Height
|220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
|204 mm (8.03 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|657 cm2 (101.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook S14 S435 +18%
1260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
4183
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1286
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7061
4749
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
