MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
4480
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1177
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7061
6908
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
