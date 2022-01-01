Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

47 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 63 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm
12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches		 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~86.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 38 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 407 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
