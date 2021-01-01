MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell Latitude 3420
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Dell Latitude 3420
From $840
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|326 mm (12.83 inches)
|Height
|220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
|226 mm (8.9 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 3420 +11%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
2479
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 3420 +14%
1342
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +186%
7061
2470
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|-
|DisplayPort
|No
|-
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
