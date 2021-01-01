Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or Latitude 3420 – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell Latitude 3420

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Dell Latitude 3420
From $840
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Dell Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 326 mm (12.83 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 226 mm (8.9 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +59%
350 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
Latitude 3420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 -
DisplayPort No -
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

