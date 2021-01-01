Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

51 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm
12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~89%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +396%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

