51 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63.3 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 63.3 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~81%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ENVY 14 (2021) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

