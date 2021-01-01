MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP ProBook 430 G8
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
HP ProBook 430 G8
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 430 G8
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 45 against 39 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (99 vs 108.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|306.8 mm (12.08 inches)
|Height
|220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
|208.2 mm (8.2 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
|15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|639 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~76.3%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 430 G8 +8%
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
2464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 430 G8 +11%
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +193%
7061
2411
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
