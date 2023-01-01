Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 or ProBook 440 G10 – what's better?

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14
VS
49 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G10
MSI Modern 14
HP ProBook 440 G10
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14
vs
ProBook 440 G10

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 319.9 x 223 x 19.35 mm
12.59 x 8.78 x 0.76 inches		 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~78.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Rose gold Silver
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1270:1 -
sRGB color space 51% -
Response time 17 ms -
Max. brightness
Modern 14 +40%
350 nits
ProBook 440 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 12 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +11%
1726
ProBook 440 G10
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +62%
7616
ProBook 440 G10
4695
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +14%
1730
ProBook 440 G10
1516
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +83%
7369
ProBook 440 G10
4029
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
ProBook 440 G10
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
