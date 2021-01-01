You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 45 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 45 against 39 watt-hours

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm

12.56 x 8.67 x 0.67-0.71 inches 321.8 x 213.8 x 19.8 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~78.5% Side bezels 4.6 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +40% 350 nits ProBook 445 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 45 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 448 384 DirectX support 12.1 12.1 GPU performance Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ProBook 445 G8 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

