MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP ProBook 640 G8

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
48 out of 100
HP ProBook 640 G8
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
HP ProBook 640 G8
From $1361
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and HP ProBook 640 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 45 against 39 watt-hours

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
ProBook 640 G8

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 322 mm (12.68 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 214 mm (8.43 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +40%
350 nits
ProBook 640 G8
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ProBook 640 G8 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

