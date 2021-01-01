Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 46 against 39 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 311.5 mm (12.26 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches) 219 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches) 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~71.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский