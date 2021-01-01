MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 46 against 39 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|311.5 mm (12.26 inches)
|Height
|220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~71.5%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) +186%
7061
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Synaptic CX11880
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1