MSI Modern 15 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
38
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 241 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|865 cm2 (134.1 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|264 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1675
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +9%
8362
7640
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 +1%
1736
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +17%
8797
7489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1