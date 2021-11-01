Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~81.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 34 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1550:1 sRGB color space - 98% Adobe RGB profile - 68% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) n/a Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 410 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 448 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 65 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.