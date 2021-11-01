Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

50 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1065
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space - 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
