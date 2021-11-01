Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 49.9 against 39 watt-hours

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) n/a Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +135% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.