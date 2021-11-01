MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 76 against 39 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.1%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|545 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) +122%
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6927
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1536
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
