You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 76 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 76 against 39 watt-hours

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 10-45 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64 GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +1091% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

