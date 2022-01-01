MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 76 against 39 watt-hours
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.4%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9363
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|64
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
