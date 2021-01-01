Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

50 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1065
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 90 against 39 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +983%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S15 S533
4. Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
5. Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S15 S532
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Alienware m15 R4
8. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Strix G15 G513
9. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
10. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский