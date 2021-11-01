MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Can run popular games at about 278-379% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 76 against 39 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +34%
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +24%
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7089
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
