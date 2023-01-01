Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 or Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 vs ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

51 out of 100
MSI Modern 15
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
MSI Modern 15
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
50 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1355U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 and ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15
  • Can run popular games at about 117-160% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15
vs
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 241 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches		 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
Area 865 cm2 (134.1 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 54% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 25 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Modern 15
300 nits
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +100%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 4
GPU performance
Modern 15 +213%
1.69 TFLOPS
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

