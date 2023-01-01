Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery - 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh 50 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1355U - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 Can run popular games at about 117-160% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 117-160% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 50 against 39.3 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 241 x 19.9 mm

14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 865 cm2 (134.1 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 54% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 25 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 300 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 4 GPU performance Modern 15 +213% 1.69 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.