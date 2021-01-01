Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 50 against 39 watt-hours

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533 +70%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

