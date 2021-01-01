MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell G15 5511
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +35%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +14%
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511 +25%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +31%
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
