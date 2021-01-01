Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell G5 15 5510

47 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
55 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

