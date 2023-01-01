MSI Modern 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
38
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Backlit keyboard
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
- Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 241 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches
|358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
|Area
|865 cm2 (134.1 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Rose gold
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1300:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|20 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|6
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 +7%
1675
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +75%
8362
4770
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 +10%
1736
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +118%
8797
4042
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|25 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
