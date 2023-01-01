Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Battery - 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Backlit keyboard

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 241 x 19.9 mm

14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches Area 865 cm2 (134.1 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Rose gold Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1300:1 400:1 sRGB color space 54% - Response time 25 ms 20 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 53.8 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Modern 15 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3530 +60% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.