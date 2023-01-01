Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 or Inspiron 15 3530 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3530

51 out of 100
MSI Modern 15
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
MSI Modern 15
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 3530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15
vs
Inspiron 15 3530

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 241 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 865 cm2 (134.1 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Rose gold Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 400:1
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 25 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness
Modern 15 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 12 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 +7%
1675
Inspiron 15 3530
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +75%
8362
Inspiron 15 3530
4770
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 15 +10%
1736
Inspiron 15 3530
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +118%
8797
Inspiron 15 3530
4042
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Modern 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3530 +60%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
