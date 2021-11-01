MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|54%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4519
3513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1148
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7089
4578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
