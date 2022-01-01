You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~89% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) n/a XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +352% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.