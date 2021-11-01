Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 278-379% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 48.9 against 39 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~72.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 99%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +505%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

