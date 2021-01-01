Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or 250 G8 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP 250 G8

49 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
42 out of 100
HP 250 G8
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
HP 250 G8
From $759
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and HP 250 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) +181%
7089
250 G8
2525

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

