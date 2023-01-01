Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 or EliteBook 650 G10 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 vs HP EliteBook 650 G10

51 out of 100
MSI Modern 15
VS
51 out of 100
HP EliteBook 650 G10
MSI Modern 15
HP EliteBook 650 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
51.3 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1355U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 and HP EliteBook 650 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51.3 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15
vs
EliteBook 650 G10

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 241 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.49 x 0.78 inches		 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm
14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches
Area 865 cm2 (134.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~80%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver
Material Plastic -
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 -
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Modern 15 +20%
300 nits
EliteBook 650 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 311 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +33%
8362
EliteBook 650 G10
6304
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 15 +40%
8797
EliteBook 650 G10
6273
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Modern 15 +18%
1.69 TFLOPS
EliteBook 650 G10
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

EnglishРусский