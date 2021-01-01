MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 52.5 against 39 watt-hours
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches
|359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5371
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6927
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|No
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|-
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
