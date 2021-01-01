Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.7 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 52.5 against 39 watt-hours

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~72.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) n/a Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 448 1024 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) +188% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display No Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

