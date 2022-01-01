Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) vs HP Spectre x360 15

46 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
VS
59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
HP Spectre x360 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 72.9 against 39 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
1.108 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
5. MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
6. HP Spectre x360 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. HP Spectre x360 15 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. HP Spectre x360 15 and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 15 and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский