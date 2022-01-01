You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Battery - 39 Wh 52 Wh 72.9 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 72.9 against 39 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) n/a Spectre x360 15 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52 Wh 72.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24 GPU performance Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen 5000) 1.108 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.