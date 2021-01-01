Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Yoga 7i (15”) – what's better?

MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)

49 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 71 against 39 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Yoga 7i (15”)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 356.4 mm (14.03 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 235.6 mm (9.28 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (15”) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
3. MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) and Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
6. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and 7i (15”)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
8. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский