MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Delta 15 Advantage Edition

49 out of 100
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
74 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 82 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Delta 15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 645-880% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 82 against 39 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 247 mm (9.72 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~76.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 95-120 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 10 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 160 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 448 2304
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Modern 15 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +1173%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

