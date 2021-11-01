Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
From $850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (108.3 vs 164.9 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 892:1
sRGB color space 97% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time 34 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +26%
2.365 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

