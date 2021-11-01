MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
From $850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (108.3 vs 164.9 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1080:1
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|34 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4230
2670
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5041
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
