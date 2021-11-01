Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 97% 96%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

