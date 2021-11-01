Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

63 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 58 against 52 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 108.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM
Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
Response time 34 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 512
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

