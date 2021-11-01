Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.3 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 100 against 52 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1080:1 - sRGB color space 97% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) 2.365 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +120% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 2.0 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.