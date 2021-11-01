Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~86.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes

