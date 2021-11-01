Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5415

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Dell Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~79%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 500:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes

