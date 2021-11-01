MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 210 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1080:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4560
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6910
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
