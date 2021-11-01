Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.7 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
300 nits
XPS 13 9310 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +182%
2.365 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes

