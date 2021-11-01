Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs HP ENVY 13

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
54 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 108.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS
ENVY 13 +19%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes

