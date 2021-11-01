Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63.3 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes

