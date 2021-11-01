Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
55 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 52 against 43 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.6 vs 108.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time 34 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

