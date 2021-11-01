Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs HP Spectre x360 15

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72.9 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +40%
2.365 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
3. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
4. ZenBook 14 UM425 or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
5. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
6. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 or Spectre x360 15
7. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Spectre x360 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 15 and MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский