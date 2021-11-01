MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72.9 against 52 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1080:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +14%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +15%
4974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +16%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +21%
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
