MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.9 vs 108.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|619 cm2 (96 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1080:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4337
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5041
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
