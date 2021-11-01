MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.3 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|~73.9%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|12.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1080:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4230
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5041
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1