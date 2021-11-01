Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1400
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes

