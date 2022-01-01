Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

49 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

