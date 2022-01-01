Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

50 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (98.4 vs 108.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
4. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
5. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
9. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
10. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский