Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

50 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches		 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~86.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 38 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 407 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
4. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
5. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
6. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14 UX435
8. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
9. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский